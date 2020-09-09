https://disrn.com/news/trump-campaign-distributes-peaceful-protester-signs-at-campaign-rally/

Last Updated Sep 9th, 2020 at 12:12 pm

Playing on an emerging theme of opposition to the street riots roiling major American cities, President Trump’s campaign debuted campaign signs at his Tuesday rally in North Carolina reading, “Peaceful Protester.”

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Trump quipped that he “decided to call our rallies peaceful protests.”

The president explained that he had made the decision to refer to his rallies as protests due to the hypocritical enforcement of maximum capacity rules being set by “Democrat-run states.” North Carolina, for instance, currently limits gatherings to a maximum of 50 people and requires mandatory face masks.

“You can’t go to church, you can’t do anything outside,” Trump said. “If you are willing to riot, running down the main street, if you want to riot and stand on top of each other’s face and do whatever the h— you want to do, you are allowed to do that because you are considered a peaceful protester.”

Trump continued his line of attack against rival Joe Biden, having accused the Democratic presidential nominee of offering “comfort to the vandals” by telling the “monstrous lie” that the protests that have destroyed parts of major cities were “peaceful.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

