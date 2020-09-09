https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/woodward-democrats-media-epshteyn/2020/09/09/id/986153

Trump 2020 strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn says the news media is a communications arm of the Democratic Party and that most reporters don’t care about getting to the truth in response to excerpts from Bob Woodward’s book that claims President Donald Trump downplayed the threat of the coronavirus.

“It’s a usual nothing burger that the left and their comrades in the media are trying to put out there,” Epshteyn said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“As (press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany said, the president was urging calm on the country. That’s what he’s supposed to do. He is our leader. … We know the president has taken the virus seriously.”

Woodward in his new book, “Rage,” claims Trump knew the coronavirus was deadly but went to great lengths to downplay it in public.

“The bottom line is this president closed travel from China in late January because of the coronavirus, because of how deadly it was,” Epshteyn argued. “He has continued to call out China, he has continued to call out the World Health Organization for being the puppet of China and covering up for the virus. He’s done everything he can to keep Americans safe.”

According to Woodward, as recounted by The Washington Post, Trump in a Feb. 7 call told Woodward, “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. And so, that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

“This is deadly stuff,” the president added.

But on Feb. 26, Trump told Americans that coronavirus is “like a flu.”

Trump ripped into Woodward’s new book as “just another political hit job.”

