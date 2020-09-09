https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-trump-nevada-rallies-cancelled-due-democrat-governors-coronavirus-restrictions/

President Trump’s two weekend campaign rallies in Nevada have been cancelled due to coronavirus rules imposed by Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak banning large crowds over fifty people. The outdoor rallies were set to be held at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Saturday and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Trump held a massive outdoor airport rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Tuesday night that was preceded last week by a well attended airport rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Adam Paul Laxalt, co-chair of the Nevada Trump campaign posted about the cancellations, “Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada – home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented – to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!”

Adam Paul Laxalt, co-chair of the Nevada Trump campaign posted about the cancellations, "Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak's Nevada – home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented – to cancel an incumbent President's campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn't over!"

The Nevada Independent’s Megan Messerly reported on the Reno cancellation, “NEW: The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority has sent a letter to the company that leases the hangar where Trump’s Reno rally will be held on Saturday advising them the rally violates the state’s 50-person limit on gatherings and that they may not proceed. Story coming on @TheNVIndy.”

The Nevada Independent's Megan Messerly reported on the Reno cancellation, "NEW: The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority has sent a letter to the company that leases the hangar where Trump's Reno rally will be held on Saturday advising them the rally violates the state's 50-person limit on gatherings and that they may not proceed. Story coming on @TheNVIndy."

The Trump campaign has characterized their rallies as ‘peaceful protests, handing out signs at rallies bearing that message.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at Wednesday’s briefing that President Trump’s rallies are peaceful protests:

Reporter: Why does the president have thousands of people at rallies?@PressSec: It’s a peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/ReUiqeAgwh — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 9, 2020

McEnany was caught unaware about the cancellation of the Nevada rallies:

.@PressSec says she’s not aware that @realDonaldTrump rallies in Reno and Las Vegas this weekend have been cancelled over #COVID19 concerns, in response to @debrajsaunders question and her colleague’s reporting. #Nevada https://t.co/qX4YmBOFkB — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) September 9, 2020

