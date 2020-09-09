https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/09/busted-cnn-edits-out-washington-redskins-logo-from-photo-used-in-joe-biden-documentary/

CNN was busted editing out the logo for the Washington Redskins in this photo of Joe Biden and his son in their documentary, “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey”:

This is the same photo GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest was criticized for sharing with the caption, “Hey Joe Biden, are you still a Redskins fan?”:

So, Guest was correct? If the image is so offensive that CNN can’t air it, then it’s a good question!

And it’s getting to the point where we can’t tell satire from what’s real as this is exactly something The Babylon Bee could’ve written;

***

