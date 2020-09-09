https://thepostmillennial.com/campus-hosts-whites-only-cafe-in-the-name-of-equality

Segregation is alive and well at the University of Michigan Dearborn, where leftists have created a cafe only for white people.

From U of M – Dearborn. The Non-POC Cafe or the “White Cafe.” Anyway, I wonder what the menu looks like for the Non-POC Cafe at UM-Dearborn. If they have chocolate hummus I am calling for a boycott. pic.twitter.com/8ZegRv7zet — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) September 9, 2020

The “Non-POC Cafe” will be “holding space for students that do not identity as POC (people of color).” It was unveiled this week, and students must RSVP to enter the cafe, where presumably, they will get to hang out exclusively with people of their own race.

It does not appear to be that the intention of this segregated cafe is a lesson in what it was like before the abolishment of laws that enforced segregation.

The statement on the site launching this new, segregationist initiative, reads “The Non-POC (People Of Color) Cafe is a space for students that do not identify as persons of color to gather and to discuss their experience as students on campus and as non-POC in the world. Feel free to drop in and discuss your experiences as non-persons of color and hopefully brainstorm solutions to common issues within the non-POC community.”

Not only are white people who don’t identify themselves by a melanin-infused skin tone meant to talk about how they feel about being white people, about not being “of colour,” their conversation will be “facilitated.”

“The Cafe will be facilitated by a non-POC faculty/staff member to ensure that discussions are kept safe and respectful.”

To recap, the white people who gather to talk about their whiteness will be observed by a white person to make sure that their discussions on whiteness are of the appropriate kind.

The cafe will recurring, “bi-monthly, generally to occur on the 1st Tuesday of every month at 2:00pm and the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 7:00pm. Dates and times are subject to change depending on feedback and demand.”

Just in case those non-white persons who identify as persons of colour felt left out of this leftist, segregationist model, the University of Michigan has created a cafe that is only for students of colour, as well. It is unclear as to which cafe will have the better water fountains.

Update! Seems like @UM_Dearborn has two cafes. Competing cafes. I get the intention but this was not thought out and very lazy. pic.twitter.com/BqTFy8rXN6 — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) September 9, 2020

Other universities have taken up the same line.

Boston University’s Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground (HTC) also aims at creating equality by segregating students by race. This strict exclusion is done to be inclusive.

Upcoming at the HTC is a “Black Community Reception,” which will be the 20th annual event of this kind. Additional exclusive inclusive events were held for LGBTQIA+ and Latinx students.

BU also has a people of colour playground, which touts itself as “a space for students to ask and be asked difficult questions about who they are and how they fit in the world.”

These segregationist spaces are being created under the mission of diversity, equity and inclusion and have been perpetrated by those espousing leftist ideology.

The Post Millennial has reached out to the The Center for Social Justice & Inclusion at University of Michigan for comment, and they said that UM-Dearborn regrets having using the term “cafe” to describe the events, and that “the descriptions themselves were not clear and not reflective of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

They said that the university “is committed to fostering and maintaining an inclusive campus environment and encourages ongoing dialogue amongst our students, faculty and staff on challenging issues.”

“The original intent,” they said “was to provide students from marginalized communities a space that allowed for them to exist freely without having to normalize their lives and experiences, while also providing students that do not identify as persons of color the opportunity to deepen their understanding of race and racism without harming or relying on students of color to educate them.”

They said that “The events were never intended to be exclusive or exclusionary for individuals of a certain race. Both events were open to all members of the UM-Dearborn campus community.”

The university has since taken down the page despite the earlier declaration that these cafes would be a bimonthly events.

