https://www.dailywire.com/news/canada-forcefully-imprisons-uncooperative-citizens-at-secret-covid-19-facility-report-says

Authorities in Quebec City, Canada, will isolate “uncooperative” citizens in a COVID-19 facility, the location of which is unknown, according to a new report.

Dr. Jacques Girard, who heads the Quebec City public health authority, said in a press conference that patrons of a bar were recently ordered to wait for the results of their COVID-19 tests, but they left the premises before the results came back positive. That, Girard said, “led to them being taken and forcibly placed into isolation by the state,” RAIR Foundation reported.

“[W]e may isolate someone for 14 days,” Girard said during the press conference. “And it is what we did this morning… forced a person to cooperate with the investigation… and police cooperation was exceptional.”

Girard explains that if a person is told to stay in isolation, public health officials have the right to go to their home to make sure they comply. If not, the state can pick them up and force them to comply. “Because we have had people isolated at home. And then, we saw the person was not at home. So, we went to their home, and then told them, we are isolating you where we want you to be.”

RAIR provided a partial transcript:

Q: Thank you, Dr. Girard. Can you answer in French, please? A: Yes. The order targeted two people who were not cooperating. And it is great that we can finally work with that provision. You know, before, if we were not in a health crisis, the Public Heath Director could use this provision for 72 hours while waiting for the judge’s confirmation of such a provision. In the Covid-19 case, we may isolate someone for 14 days. And it is what we did this morning, and we have done in the past, and, such as this morning, forced a person to cooperate with the investigation, and we’ve done it in the past with success, and police cooperation was exceptional. Thank you all, have a great day. When you order someone to not leave home for 14 days, does it happen in their home… Q: it is not at home… 14 days at home… A: It is in a prison… Do you feel like you are in a prison? Because that’s it. Often, it is what we do. It is a location; we at the CIUSS [Government agency] have the power to provide for preventative isolations. It’s happening. Finally, it is a much easier provision when someone is not cooperating, and it becomes more difficult. Q: Are they under watch? A: Yes. Q: Where exactly are they isolated? A: It is not at home. It depends on the person. Because we have had people isolated at home. And then, we saw the person was not at home. So, we went to their home, and then told them, we are isolating you where we want you to be.

Quebec’s strict new rules follow those set in Melbourne, Australia. The city is in the midst of a six-week lockdown that runs until Sept. 13.

The rules:

Must stay within 5km (3 mi) radius of home.

Only one person from a household is allowed to shop per day.

No more than one hour of exercise per day and groups limited to two.

Recreational activity is banned.

Curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

And masks, of course, are required.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

