https://hannity.com/media-room/cheat-sheet-biden-seemingly-responds-to-video-question-with-teleprompter-tells-staff-move-it-up/

Former Vice President Joe Biden seemingly responded to a “video question” during an online broadcast using his teleprompter; taking long pauses while demanding his staff “move it up” following the footage.

“What will your administration do to help them get that chance?” asked the questioner.

“Move it up here,” said Biden. “You know, there used to be a basic bargain in this country. Workers shared in the wealth their work helped create.”

Joe Biden is relying on a teleprompter to answer questions: “move it up here,” he tells his staff. There are long pauses between his words as he waits for the prompter to scroll. pic.twitter.com/zYlMbfd2mA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 7, 2020

“Joe Biden is relying on a teleprompter to answer questions,” posted the Trump campaign on social media. “There are long pauses between his words as he waits for the prompter to scroll.”

Watch the bizarre moment above.

BIDEN in PENN: ‘Rapid Results Testing Contract, Contract Contact Tracing, Widely Available Personnel!’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign at a speaking event in Pennsylvania Wednesday; bizarrely stating the country needs “contract tracing capacity widely available personnel.” “Here comes the rapid results testing Contract Contract Contact Tracing Capacity, widely available personnel protective equipment,” said Biden. Must have been a typo on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/45snKpw8RM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above. BIDEN in TX: ‘Look, Tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday… I’m Rushing Ahead Aren’t I?’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday in Texas; telling supporters tomorrow is “Super Thursday” before correcting himself. “Join us. Go to JoeBiden.com… Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow… Look, tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday. I’ll tell you what, I’m rushing ahead aren’t I?” asked Biden. Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

