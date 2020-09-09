https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/chicago-mayor-lightfoot-joins-liberal-la-leaders-bans-halloween-trick-treating-year/

Los Angeles officials banned trick-or-treating for all children this year. Health officials told parents they can’t go “trunk-or-treating,” either.

“Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in its recently released guidelines. “‘Trunk-or-treating’ events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed.”

And now Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has joined Los Angeles.

The failed mayor told reporters on Wednesday she will limit trick-or-treating in Chicago this year.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 15 Armed USPIS Agents from New York Sent to Arrest Triple Amputee War Hero Brian Kolfage in Florida — VIDEO and PHOTOS

No 4th of July.

No swimming.

No SPORTS.

No in person learning.

And now no Halloween! What’s next? Christmas? We’ll discuss @MorningAnswer pic.twitter.com/1TOvFRiK4q — Amy Jacobson (@AmyJacobson) September 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

