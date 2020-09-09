https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/09/cnn-airs-audio-of-president-trump-telling-bob-woodward-he-intentionally-played-down-the-threat-of-covid-19-to-prevent-a-panic/

There goes the news cycle. . .

Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage” — based on 18 interviews with President Trump — has dropped:

CNN obtained this recording from one of the interviews where the president told Woodward that he intentionally downplayed the threat of coronavirus so as not to cause a panic:

The dates do the president no favors:

And:

The president also told Woodward that he didn’t remember National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien telling him COVID-19 would be the “biggest national security threat” of his presidency, but he was “sure he said it”:

Woodward also quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci saying the president’s sole purpose in dealing with coronavirus “is to get reelected”:

In non-virus news, on the Black community:

And, apparently, we have a new nuclear weapons system:

Woodward will be dropping more tapes on Sunday:

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...