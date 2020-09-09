https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-doctored-biden-redskins-photo

CNN News aired a doctored photograph of Joe Biden and his son with the controversial former logo of the Washington NFL team digitally removed, and they put the blame on the Biden campaign when they were mocked over it.

The cable news network included the doctored photograph in a documentary aired on Monday called “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey.”

The photograph shows the Democratic presidential candidate with one of his sons at a sports game, but the controversial “Redskins” logo is photoshopped from the child’s hat.

The team abandoned the logo and the name in July after years of controversy and criticism from those who found the name to be racist.

Critics pounded CNN over the use of the image on social media.

“This is a terrible look, @CNN,” replied Josh Jordan.

“Removing the Redskins logo from what is an otherwise great picture of Biden and his son is exactly the kind of thing they’d go after Fox News for doing if it was about Trump,” he added.

“Wow — this is Pravda-level manipulation of news,” replied Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies.

“Is @CNN now like the old USSR or 1984 where they airbrush out inconvenient history so that no one will remember it? When does CNN register as a campaign org?” asked John R. Lott, the president of the Crime Prevention Research Center.

Others noted that Biden had posted the image, without doctoring, to his Facebook page on Father’s Day in June.

CNN passes the blame to the campaign

CNN told the Washingtonian that they had obtained the doctored photograph from the Biden campaign, and said they would include the original photo in future airings, but did not apologize for the incident.

“As with any biographical documentary, we ask the subject for photos and videos,” said a source from CNN via email.

“We received this picture and many others from the Biden campaign, and any additional inquiries should be sent their way,” they added. “Future airings will include the original photo.”

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign told the Washingtonian that the photograph was doctored to remove the Redskins logo over copyright concerns. They claimed that this was a common practice by political campaigns.

Here's more about the controversial Washington NFL team logo:

[embedded content]

Joe Namath reacts to Washington Redskins changing its name



www.youtube.com



