It was a disgusting scene during the Tuesday handoff between CNN hosts Chris Cuomo (PrimeTime) and Don Lemon (CNN Tonight), as the two of them exposed the hate in the hearts. As both of them insisted America was a systemically racist place, Lemon equated racism to addiction and suggested that poor white people were “doing it wrong” by not taking “advantage” of their “privilege” in “this society.”

Triggered by former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum (R) refusing to say systemic racism was real (because it wasn’t) in the previous hour, Lemon (a wealthy man who lives in the affluent South Hamptons) blew up. At first, he equated racism to addiction in that America couldn’t admit that it had a problem (Click “expand”):

LEMON: They don’t know. When has anyone ever admitted that they had a problem? Have you ever known, have you ever had a family member or friend that has an issue whether it’s addiction, or whatever it is, who admitted to it? CUOMO: People don’t like to admit they have problems. LEMON: So, America has a problem with race. Rick says, “Okay, they want people to believe that racism–” Yes! It’s in pretty much everything. Look at how the country was founded. Look at what’s happening on the streets of American cities and not just playing out in America. Look at what’s happening with monuments and statues. Look at what’s happening – look at the President and his priorities—

Of course, these two leftists omitted how those same founders gave us the codified tools to strive for a more perfect union, abolish slavery and protect the God-given rights of every American.

Teeing himself up to make a racist argument, Lemon yelled at men who didn’t subjugate women because they were “doing it wrong” and needed to be sexist.

That ridiculous argument was echoed when he lashed out at poor white people. “If you’re a white person and you have not taken advantage of being able to always get loans, always get an education, always vote, always vote, always have every priority, even if you’re poor, if you haven’t taken advantage of that, then maybe you are doing it wrong,” he yelled.

In reality, the existence of poor white people disproved the ridiculous notions of critical race theory. And on that subject, Lemon said that criticism of the Marxist philosophy was just the political right setting up another “boogeyman” to scare white people. “Scaring white people works,” Cuomo agreed.

Flaunting the radical ideology they prescribed to, both Cuomo and Lemon bashed poor whites for being “suckers” to the rich and powerful (Click “expand”):

LEMON: But you should not be blaming the people who don’t have agency in society along with you. There’s another blame for it. But it’s not those people. You’re Just being pitted against those people because someone is taking advantage of you. You’re the mark. You’re the person that keeping the other people rich, keeping the other people in power. CUOMO: They’re playing for a sucker. LEMON: They’re playing for a sucker. You are the mark to the con that is going on. So, this whole idea about there is no privilege in society for white people. That’s bull shit. There is a privilege. “There is no privilege for men.” That is bull.

As the two leftist radicals continued to prattle on, Lemon shifted to talking about the 2020 presidential election and how Trump supporters were more afraid about losing their white privilege than Joe Biden himself.

“They’re not afraid of Trump being replaced by Biden. They’re afraid of what may replace them as the preeminent voice. Or maybe the voice that is not is not so strong and doesn’t have the advantage that it does in society,” he proclaimed as if he had a clue.

Cuomo agreed by calling it a “powerful fear,” then began explaining why Trump supporters “overlooked” the President’s “obvious failings” and racism. At that, Lemon exploded in rage (click “expand”):

CUOMO: That is why they overlook all of Trump’s obvious failings. They support Trump despite– LEMON: They’re not overlooking it. They agree with it. There is no overlooking. You cannot overlook Trump. He is in our faces every day saying what he’s saying. There’s no way of overlooking. CUOMO: People will tell you all the time, when you’re not yelling at them, in private life, “I know he lies. I know he’s a bad guy. I think they all lie.” LEMON: But I hope you correct them and say, “you’re not, there’s no way to overlook him.” You cannot overlook a bully. A bully punches you in the face.

“You no longer have the advantage or the privilege that you have once had in this society. That’s what the fear is. The fear is not Joe Biden. It’s not Kamala Harris. It is what the fear is the inevitable no matter how much they fight it. It is the inevitable,” Lemon gnashed on.

Lemon continued to push his deep-seated hatred of Trump supporters by suggested they were against interracial relationships like his, and referred to himself and Cuomo as part of an enlightened few. “The more people who will overlook that BS as this country, as the world continues to grow, this is not going to be the same society where the same people have a preeminent voice. It just is what is. You’re just prolonging the inevitable,” he sneered.

CNN Tonight

September 8, 2020

10:03:40 p.m. Eastern (…) CHRIS CUOMO: Here’s the bad side that I always mitigate in these conversations because I want them to come on the show. You know there’s systemic racism, Rick Santorum. You’re going to try to say we’re imperfect, we have problems with racism. You don’t want to say it, why? Because the President won’t say it. You agree with me so you don’t sound like a fool, but won’t say the term. Because he won’t say it. That’s their weakness. DON LEMON: They don’t know. When has anyone ever admitted that they had a problem? Have you ever known, have you ever had a family member or friend that has an issue whether it’s addiction, or whatever it is, who admitted to it? CUOMO: People don’t like to admit they have problems. LEMON: So, America has a problem with race. Rick says, “Okay, they want people to believe that racism –“ Yes! It’s in pretty much everything. Look at how the country was founded. Look at what’s happening on the streets of American cities and not just playing out in America. Look at what’s happening with monuments and statues. Look at what’s happening – look at the President and his priorities– CUOMO: Look at what happens with lending. Look at what happens with pay. LEMON: Lending, all sort of things. CUOMO: Employing. Housing. Adoption. LEMON: All of it. So, to pretend that it doesn’t exist and come up with some boogeyman about critical race theory. There are people who are out there, I’m sure young people or people who haven’t been involved in the political conversation, who think this is something new. It is not. It’s another boogeyman. CUOMO: But It works! LEMON: Every time some sort of Willie Horton-esque thing comes back every four years or in political battles CUOMO: Willie Horton was George H.W. Bush and Dukakis where Roger Ailes made Horton look extra black to scaring white people. LEMON: It all happens over and over. CUOMO: Scaring white people works. LEMON: But listen, this is what I have to say. If you talk to women, honestly, they will tell you if you’re a man, and you haven’t taken advantage of the privilege or the advantages you have in this society, then maybe you’re doing it wrong. If you speak to some people of color they tell you the same thing. If you’re a white person and you have not taken advantage of being able to always get loans, always get an education, always vote, always vote, always have every priority, even if you’re poor, if you haven’t taken advantage of that, then maybe you are doing it wrong! But you should not be blaming the people who don’t have agency in society along with you. There’s another blame for it. But it’s not those people. You’re Just being pitted against those people because someone is taking advantage of you. You’re the mark. You’re the person that keeping the other people rich, keeping the other people in power. CUOMO: They’re playing for a sucker. LMEON: They’re playing for a sucker. You are the mark to the con that is going on. So, this whole idea about there is no privilege in society for white people. That’s bull shit. There is a privilege. “There is no privilege for men.” That is bull. If you are a Christian, there is a privilege in the society because we prioritize Christianity even though we’re supposed to be a country that believes in freedom of religion. CUOMO: And separation of church and state. LEMON: But yet, what do we do? We demonize Muslims. We demonize Islam. We demonize anybody who is pretty much not a Christian or even if you don’t believe in religion. CUOMO: But Islam hates us. Islam hates us though. LEMON: But that’s the whole point. You’re making my point. So, to believe that there aren’t certain privileges in this society. This American society– CUOMO: No, you are right. LEMON: — that are not unique to America is just plain old absurd! CUOMO: But only the President makes that grotesque argument. LEMON: No, no, other people make the argument. He is just using it to his political advantage. (…) LEMON: Let me tell you something. They’re not afraid of Joe Biden. They’re afraid of what Joe Biden represents. They’re not afraid of Trump being replaced by Biden. They’re afraid of what may replace them as the preeminent voice. Or maybe the voice that is not is not so strong– CUOMO [nodding in agreement]: It’s a good fear. LEMON: –and doesn’t have the advantage that it does in society. CUOMO: Powerful fear. LEMON: That is what it is. CUOMO: That is why they overlook all of Trump’s obvious failings. They support Trump despite– LEMON: They’re not overlooking it. They agree with it. There is no overlooking. You cannot overlook Trump. He is in our faces every day saying what he’s saying. There’s no way of overlooking. CUOMO: People will tell you all the time, when you’re not yelling at them, in private life, “I know he lies. I know he’s a bad guy. I think they all lie.” LEMON: But I hope you correct them and say, “you’re not, there’s no way to overlook him.” You cannot overlook a bully. A bully punches you in the face. CUOMO: No, they’re saying, “I’m more scared of what will follow him.” LEMON: I’m telling you. Yes. More scared of what will follow him. And what will follow him, it’s not Joe Biden. It’s what Joe Biden represents. It is what it represents for them as a person or as a people. CUOMO: Or kooky lefty and crazy blacks burning down their neighborhoods. LEMON: Will you let me finish? You no longer have the advantage or the privilege that you have once had in this society. That’s what the fear is. The fear is not Joe Biden. It’s not Kamala Harris. It is what the fear is the inevitable no matter how much they fight it. It is the inevitable. Trump may hold back what they think is going to happen for a moment. But he’s not. It’s AstoTurf. It won’t happen. This country is going to move on. The more people who, like me and you, who will talk. The people who are in mixed interracial relationships. The more people who will overlook that BS as this country, as the world continues to grow, this is not going to be the same society where the same people have a preeminent voice. It just is what is. You’re just prolonging the inevitable. (…)

