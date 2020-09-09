https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/09/cnns-explanation-for-that-doctored-photo-featuring-joe-bidens-sons-redskins-cap-means-the-biden-campaigns-got-some-splaining-to-do/

As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN got busted for editing a Washington Redskins logo out of a photo of Joe Biden with his young son:

This is a terrible look, @CNN Removing the Redskins logo from what is an otherwise great picture of Biden and his son is exactly the kind of thing they’d go after Fox News for doing if it was about Trump. pic.twitter.com/XuAKunL3Ve — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 9, 2020

We couldn’t wait to find out how CNN would explain that one.

And now we don’t have to wait any longer:

#Breaking: CNN says Biden Campaign provided doctored photo of Redskins caphttps://t.co/Vanos5bq5U — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) September 9, 2020

We’re genuinely kind of shocked that they didn’t try to pin this one on Donald Trump.

According to the Washingtonian, “A spokesperson for Joe Biden’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.” Yeah, we’ll bet they haven’t.

My mother always told me that people who are willing to lie over the smallest thing will lie over the biggest things. Just saying — All my Sources are Anonymous! (@go_psu_78) September 9, 2020

In any event, far be it from us to get in the middle of a fight between CNN and the Biden campaign.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

