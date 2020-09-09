https://thehill.com/homenews/media/515793-cohen-i-guarantee-that-its-not-going-to-go-well-for-whoever-set-up-woodward

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE’s former lawyer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenSouth African government blasts Trump after Cohen book alleges he insulted Mandela Michael Cohen book debuts at top of bestseller list Michael Cohen suggests Jerry Falwell’s Trump endorsement was ‘favor’ for hiding racy photos MORE predicted “it’s not going to go well” for the person who set up an interview with the president and journalist Bob Woodward.

“I guarantee that it’s not going to go well for whoever it was,” Cohen told CNN’s Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonRetired lieutenant general: Military members are ‘furious’ with Trump over alleged comments on fallen soldiers Democrats seek balance in backing protests, condemning violence Victor Davis Hanson: The cowards of ‘cancel culture’ MORE Wednesday night, saying he had “heard through the grapevine” Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerUS brokers economic breakthrough for Serbia, Kosovo Karlie Kloss, a Kushner relative, to appear at Biden campaign event Melania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says MORE was involved.

Cohen suggested to Lemon that Trump was overconfident in his interviews, adding, “Donald Trump is the smartest guy at any table he sits at, just ask him.”

Cohen also repeated his allegations that he had heard the president make repeated racist remarks in private, saying “Everyone is telling you the man is a racist… I just don’t get it.”

“Not only is the Trump organization like a cult, but so is the White House. Anybody that wants to work there, God forbid you say something wrong, God forbid you do something wrong, you’re fired.” – Michael Cohen, Pres. Trump’s former attorney and author of “Disloyal: A Memoir.” pic.twitter.com/qE9rf3LGoB — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2020

Lemon, however, pressed Cohen on continuing to work for the president despite those allegations. Cohen insisted he had tried to keep the president in check on racial issues by helping to create a “national diversity coalition,” adding “My hope was that he would actually rise to the level of being the president of all people.”

Cohen, who was convicted of campaign finance fraud in 2018, made the remarks the same day as audio recordings of Woodward’s interviews with the president were published by news outlets.

In an interview in March, the president told Woodward he was deliberately playing down the threat of the coronavirus to avoid panic. In February, however, he told Woodward the virus was “deadly stuff” and far more dangerous than the flu even as he repeatedly compared the two in public.

