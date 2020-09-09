https://www.theblaze.com/news/college-students-rioting-looting-justified

Rioters and looters — like many on the left — have parroted the same lines this summer to somehow make their immoral actions morally upright.

To wit: Last month Black Lives Matter members in Chicago held a rally supporting and defending more than 100 people who were arrested for looting in the city the previous night. BLM organizer Ariel Atkins justified the estimated $60 million in damages as “reparations.”

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” Atkins said, WMAQ-TV reported. “That makes sure that person has clothes.” Atkins added, “That is reparations. Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

What did college students have to say?

With that in mind, Campus Reform headed to George Washington University in Washington, D.C., to ask college students what they thought about the looting and rioting. Their answers were less than surprising, unfortunately.

“In my opinion … it definitely can be justified given that’s pretty much the only way we can get our message out there,” one student said.

Another added, “I’m in support of the riots personally, whatever you need to do to be heard is the cost of it.” She added that those upset over untold financial hardships due to rioting and looting should “reevaluate” perspectives on people versus objects.

When pressed that someone paid for those destroyed or stolen physical objects, the student was unmoved: “Everything can be replaced … Target is, like, a multimillion dollar, like, company, and at the end of the day they can flip that and get it back.”

She added that detractors should “understand that there’s a larger cause that people are fighting for versus the cost that it’s gonna take to repair your small business.”

Another student called rioting and looting “inevitable” and declared that “if change is gonna come, there will be some violence that comes with that.”

‘All part of the healing process’

“I guess it’s all part of the healing process,” another student philosophized about the looting and rioting, adding that “some people get caught in the way, and it’s unfortunate, but for meaningful progress to happen unfortunate things happen.”

Another student added that such lawlessness is “justified. People in power have stolen so much more. Anything that any of them loot will never match up to how much that’s been stolen from them.”

And yet another student referred to the “many white nationalist protests that have gotten violent” and complained that “the conversation has never been about … their looting and the violence that they bring. I mean, it’s easier to characterize people of color as violent than white people, I guess.”

