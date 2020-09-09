https://www.dailywire.com/news/cotton-cruz-hawley-respond-after-trump-adds-them-to-list-of-potential-supreme-court-picks

President Donald Trump released an update to his list of Supreme Court nominees on Wednesday afternoon to reflect the larger pool of candidates he would consider in order to fill a potential vacancy should he be re-elected for a second term.

The new list, which is an expansion to the existing list, features a mixture of judges, ambassadors, and other attorneys, including three U.S Senators—Tom Cotton (R-AK), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO)—all of whom the president vowed “would be jurists in the mold of Justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito.”

“Every one of these individuals will ensure equal justice, equal treatment, and equal rights for citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed,” said Trump. “Together, we will defend our righteous heritage and preserve our magnificent American way of life.”

In statements released after Trump’s remarks, the three sitting Republican senators expressed varying levels of enthusiasm about the position, with Hawley remarking that he wanted to continue serving in the Senate.

“I appreciate the President’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives,” said Hawley in a statement.

Cruz praised the role of the Supreme Court in his statement, but didn’t indicate a significant level of interest in the position itself, although he didn’t outright reject it.

“I am grateful for the president’s confidence in me and for his leadership in nominating principled constitutionalists to the federal bench over the last four years. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’ve been proud to help confirm to the bench over 200 of President Trump’s judicial nominees, including two to the Supreme Court. It’s humbling and an immense honor to be considered for the Supreme Court. The High Court plays a unique role in defending our Constitution, and there is no greater responsibility in public service than to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. In the Senate, I have been blessed to lead the fight to preserve our constitutional liberties—every day, to defend the rights of 29 million Texans—and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come,” said Cruz in a statement.

Of the three senators, Cotton indicated the most interest in the position: “I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence. I will always heed the call of service to our nation. The Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law, which the Court does when it invents a right to an abortion, infringes on religious freedom, and erodes the Second Amendment.”

