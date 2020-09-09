https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/critical-race-theory-has-infiltrated-west-point/

Critical Race Theory Has Infiltrated West Point | Christopher Rufo last night with Tucker

Critical race theory is a theoretical framework, rooted in Marxism, that posits individuals as oppressed or oppressor based on their skin color. This concept has morphed beyond race to gender and other identities.

Rufo has more details in this tweet…

