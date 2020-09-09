https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/critics-believe-next-phase-rolling-coup-president-trump-may-involve-us-military/

Is the next option in the ‘rolling coup’ coming from the military?

Is this what the Deep State has in store next?

Back in June we saw President Trump’s Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, go against the President in a press conference that he called where he refused to have troops assist in quelling the riots in DC:

The New York Post reported in June:

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he opposes the use of the military to quell violence in US cities, a stance that runs counter to President Trump’s vow to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 in states with uncontrolled looting. Esper also said at a morning press conference he was unaware that he was joining Trump on Monday for what the Pentagon chief called a “photo op” at a church damaged by fire during protests against the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police. “I say this not only as secretary of defense, but also as a former soldier, and a former member of the National Guard: The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort, and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act,” Esper said.

ForeignPolicy.com followed with a report in June stating:

As protests across the United States enter their tenth day, senior U.S. military personnel have been lining up to voice their opposition to a Trump administration that has signaled its eagerness to unleash military force to put down the demonstrations.

We reported at this time:

President Trump and all of America held a deep regard for the US military for years. This was even after the wars in Iraq and the Obama Administration. Now it appears the true colors of the US military are showing and they aren’t flying for America or President Trump… …One of the real signs of Obama tearing down the military was his firing of General Michael Flynn. General Flynn called out Obama and his terrible policies as he was trying to make a deal with the terrorist nation of Iran while he was shipping weapons to ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Obama targeted General Flynn ever since and as a result he still is caught up in a legal battle that started with a lie and entrapment and is stuck in the courts after two corrupt judges and a compliant lying media. President Trump brought Generals Mattis, Kelly and McMaster into the White House. General McMaster was so bad he brought in Eric Ciaramella to the White House, the suspected fake whistleblower behind the unconstitutional and corrupt Ukraine impeachment. These guys were suspected leakers and liars and certainly to this day prove they are not behind President Trump or his tens of millions of supporters.

We then reported how author Diana West shared in an interview with Jason Goodman at CrowdSourceTheTruth:

I can tell you that all of these leaders are not apolitical. They either have direct ties to the Democratic machines or globalist entities or the military industrialist globalist complex. I mean these are absolutely committed partisans who have now lent their positions and the military itself, to bashing Trump, in kind of a stage of the ‘rolling coup’ that we’ve been looking at.

This appeared to play out in August when two former military lieutenant colonels wrote a piece in military publication, Defense One, urging General Milley to prepare for a coup if President Trump does not leave office after the 2020 election:

Dear General Milley: As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, you are well aware of your duties in ordinary times: to serve as principal military advisor to the president of the United States, and to transmit the lawful orders of the president and Secretary of Defense to combatant commanders. In ordinary times, these duties are entirely consistent with your oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…” We do not live in ordinary times. The president of the United States is actively subverting our electoral system, threatening to remain in office in defiance of our Constitution. In a few months’ time, you may have to choose between defying a lawless president or betraying your Constitutional oath. We write to assist you in thinking clearly about that choice. If Donald Trump refuses to leave office at the expiration of his constitutional term, the United States military must remove him by force, and you must give that order.

Their article was outrageous to true patriots and those who love this country and President Trump.

Perhaps President Trump knows what’s going on. A couple of days ago President Trump made a remark on Labor Day at the White House about the military which startled many because it was so bold and brazen. He claimed the soldiers love him but the generals who want to make money with US arms manufacturers may not.

The President’s remarks were shared by SkyNews in Australia:

[embedded content]

President Trump’s remarks were praised by some on the right:

I’m still marveling at how Trump has maneuvered these libs into cheerleading for the military-industrial complex. https://t.co/fVfTevW5Ax — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 7, 2020

Of course far-left liberal mouth pieces were shocked with the comments from the President:

Trump launches unprecedented attack on military leadership he appointedhttps://t.co/L5vsmmeLWh — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 7, 2020

Far left radical and unimpressive politicians also took the opportunity to swipe at the President:

Leaving aside what we’ve learned about what he has said in private, the commander-in-chief is now openly disparaging the military—in public. If you don’t believe journalists, believe your own eyes. And then do something about it.https://t.co/D7EJLr6DaD — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 9, 2020

This comes after the totally unsupported report from the Atlantic last week. Far left journalist Jeffrey Goldberg posted a ridiculous hit piece on President Trump last Thursday in The Atlantic. The hit piece which was proven false by FOIA documents and was also debunked by former White House employee John Bolton in his book discussing the matter, claimed that Trump disparaged troops buried in a cemetery who gave their lives for this country and for freedom.

This all seems too well planned. Perhaps we are seeing a military coup in the making? Perhaps the riots are just a precursor to the next coup attempt?

Former Virginia State Senator and Judge Advocate General (JAG Officer) Richard Black believes this may be the case. He sums it all up in the video below:

In June we warned the next phase in the rolling coup may involve the military.

This frightening scenario may be next.

[embedded content]

