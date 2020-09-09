https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/09/daily-show-host-trevor-noah-offers-up-quite-possibly-the-worst-reason-to-do-away-with-gender-reveal-parties-video/

Gender reveal parties are basically just an excuse for an expectant mother to get more attention, and possibly more gifts. Sorry, but it’s true.

And aside from being largely pointless, these parties can be actively destructive. The El Dorado fire in California is just the latest disaster resulting from a gender reveal party gone wrong.

That said, though, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s argument against gender reveal parties is straight-up terrible:

Noah’s known for being unfunny despite making a living as a comedian, and we’d say that reputation is pretty spot-on.

This is what happens when woke comedians try to be serious for a minute. It just doesn’t work.

Honestly, the Babylon Bee did it better. Much better.

That’s how you know it’s bad.

