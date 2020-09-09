https://www.theblaze.com/news/dc-comics-wonder-women-aoc-tlaib

DC Comics is set to release a new graphic novel called “Wonder Women of History,” featuring and celebrating 18 “real-world heroes” including progressive politicians Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The list also includes pop superstar Beyoncé, sports star Serena Williams (but not Venus), and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a Nerdist report, which notes that the book will go on sale Dec. 1.

Here’s the full list of “heroes”:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Elizabeth Warren

Rashida Tlaib

Teara Fraser

Beyoncé

Mari Copeny

Edith Windsor

Marsha P. Johnson

Emma Gonzalez

Judith Heumann

Ellen Ochoa

Shi Zhengli

Serena Williams

Tig Notaro

Keiko Agena

Dominique Dawes

Janelle Monae

“Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation. We’ll be presenting tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, diplomacy and more!” a DC Comics webpage listing the anthology states.

New York Times best-selling author Laurie Halse Anderson, best known for her collection of young adult novels, is reportedly heading up the project along with an all-female roster of writers and artists.

“Our kids are hungry for examples of women and girls who have fought against oppressive systems to make the world a better place,” Anderson told the Nerdist. “Our book will inspire and strengthen every reader who picks it up!”

It was not immediately clear how the list of featured “heroes” was compiled. One would think selections would be based on accomplishments, but the additions of Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib seem to indicate that the list was more of a popularity contest.

Commenters on the Nerdist report picked up on the social justice engineering by DC.

“AOC, Tlaib, RBG and Beyonce are totally more inspiring as role models than Sally Ride, Marie Curie, Amelia Earhart, and Margaret Thatcher … said no one, ever,” one commenter wrote.

“Pure propaganda and brainwashing,” another added.

It’s worth noting that Ocasio-Cortez has been featured in a comic book before, though not in a work published by a major player like DC Comics.

In 2018, she was featured in the comic book “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force,” which chronicled the rise of the “most diverse group of freshman Representatives in history” and their battle against the Washington establishment.

[embedded content]

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Gets Her Own Comic Book | NowThis



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

