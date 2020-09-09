https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/delaware-women-who-stole-maga-hat-from-8-year-old-boy-indicted-on-robbery-hate-crime-charges/

The two women could spend a total of 15 years in prison each

The two women seen in a viral video confronting and taking a red “Make America Great Again” hat from supporters of President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington last month have been indicted on hate crime charges.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21 and from Wilmington, were indicted by a New Castle County grand jury on Tuesday on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching and felony hate crimes.

Three of the charges are felonies, and the two women could spend a total of 15 years in prison, according to Delaware Online. Winslow and Amy are out on bail.

The hate crimes charge could lead to the most prison time of all the charges.

Delaware law states that a person is guilty of such when they commit a “crime for the purpose of interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, or commits said crime because the victim has exercised or enjoyed said rights.”

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, whose office pursued the indictment against the women, said in a written statement Tuesday that “harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded.”