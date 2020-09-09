https://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/09/08/whitmer-trump-campaign-event-michigan-masks/5753594002/

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke out Tuesday on campaign events planned in Michigan this week by President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Appearing on CNN, Whitmer said a planned Trump event Thursday is “very distressing,” but that when Biden visits Michigan on Wednesday, “I know that they are scrupulously following the science,” and “they want to keep their supporters and the general public safe.”

The difference, she suggested, is that Biden has embraced mask use and Trump has not.

“We anticipate that he will be descending on this state and perhaps encouraging people to come maskless,” Whitmer, a Democrat, told host Anderson Cooper in reference to Trump.

“This is very distressing,” she said.

“I would love to see the leader of our country embrace masks and encourage people to do the right thing.”

Trump’s event Thursday is planned for 7 p.m. at an airport hangar near MBS International Airport in Freeland, which serves Midland, Bay City and Saginaw. Biden’s Wednesday event is at 1:15 p.m. in Warren, but other details have not been publicized other than that the event will be livestreamed.

Biden has been wearing masks at public events. Trump has rarely put a mask on in public and on Monday told a reporter to remove his mask during a White House briefing.

Whitmer said her administration has been educating Michigan residents about the importance of wearing masks and most people understand the science. She did not answer directly when Cooper asked whether she had communicated with the Trump campaign or would try to enforce her restrictions, which generally limit indoor gatherings to 10 people and require masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.

“I don’t doubt that there will be people who want to show up at that (Trump) event and will take their lead from the man himself and drop their guard and could subject themselves to COVID-19.”

She said such events “threaten all that sacrifice that we’ve made” to bring down the number of coronavirus cases in Michigan.

Whichever event people attend, “I’m going to do everything I can to keep the people of this state safe,” she said.

Chris Gustafson, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said enthusiasm for the president is “off the charts” in Michigan.

“While Joe Biden panders to his selected crowd on the rare occasion he leaves his Delaware basement, Michiganders look forward to safely celebrating President Trump’s agenda of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept,'” Gustafson said in an email.

Without naming him, Whitmer also took a shot at state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a signing event for the Unlock Michigan petition to strip emergency powers from Whitmer.

She said there is a Michigan state legislator who apparentlly “attended an anti-mask event maskless and got COVID-19 himself.” As a result, the Senate was not able to meet for a time, she said.

Barrett, who said he experienced mild symptoms and has since recovered, has said he does not know where or how he contracted the coronavirus.

