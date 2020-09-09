https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/09/you-knew-it-was-coming-l-a-county-bans-trick-or-treating-this-halloween-due-to-coronavirus-969917

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

Halloween is officially canceled for the families of Los Angeles County.

On Tuesday the far-left county released a list of harsh coronavirus guidelines that prohibit everything that makes Halloween Halloween, including trick-or-treating and even “trunk or treating.”

“Door to door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the guidelines read.

“‘Trunk or treating’ events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed.”

Families may also not hold parties “with non-household members,” even if the parties are conducted outdoors. Nor may they attend carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and even haunted house attractions.

View the guidelines below:

GuidanceHalloween.pdf by V Saxena

Local families aren’t completely out of luck, though …

Families may attend “online parties,” participate in drive-by “car parades,” watch a Halloween-themed film at a drive-in theater, eat a Halloween-themed meal in an outdoor restaurant and view Halloween-themed art at an outdoor museum.

And protest, of course. Families throughout Los Angeles County are reportedly still welcome to congregate in physically tight-knit clumps so long as they do so under the banner of the radical Black Lives Matter movement.

Some have suggested therefore that families should just switch from regular ol’ trick-or-treating to “protesting door to door”:

Clever.

What remains unclear is how county officials intend to enforce their draconian guidelines, given as some parents apparently have no intention of abiding by them.

Observe:

The county’s announcement comes only days after hundreds of BLM extremists congregated on the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a black suspect, Dijon Kizzee, who’d attacked officers after they’d tried to stop him.

“The encounter … began when two sheriff’s deputies from the South Los Angeles station spotted a man, later identified by the coroner as Kizzee, riding a bicycle in violation of vehicle codes, according to Lt. Brandon Dean,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Deputies attempted to contact Kizzee, but he dropped the bicycle and ran north on Budlong Avenue for a block, with deputies in pursuit, Dean said. Deputies again tried to make contact in the 1200 block of West 109th Place, and Dean said Kizzee punched one of them in the face.”

During the altercation, Kizzee’s jacket dropped to the ground, and a black handgun fell out. When he reportedly tried reaching for it, the officers opened fire, killing him.

Afterward, riots erupted:

Notice how none of the videos showed officers arresting people. It’s not clear if they’ll respond similarly if and when they encounter trick-or-treating families on Halloween.

Vivek Saxena

Senior Staff Writer
[email protected]

V. Saxena is a staff writer for BizPac Review with a decade of experience as a professional writer, and a lifetime of experience as an avid news junkie. He holds a degree in computer technology from Purdue University.

Vivek Saxena

Latest posts by Vivek Saxena (see all)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...