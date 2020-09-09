https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/09/you-knew-it-was-coming-l-a-county-bans-trick-or-treating-this-halloween-due-to-coronavirus-969917

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

Halloween is officially canceled for the families of Los Angeles County.

On Tuesday the far-left county released a list of harsh coronavirus guidelines that prohibit everything that makes Halloween Halloween, including trick-or-treating and even “trunk or treating.”

“Door to door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the guidelines read.

“‘Trunk or treating’ events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed.”

Families may also not hold parties “with non-household members,” even if the parties are conducted outdoors. Nor may they attend carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and even haunted house attractions.

View the guidelines below:

GuidanceHalloween.pdf by V Saxena

Local families aren’t completely out of luck, though …

Families may attend “online parties,” participate in drive-by “car parades,” watch a Halloween-themed film at a drive-in theater, eat a Halloween-themed meal in an outdoor restaurant and view Halloween-themed art at an outdoor museum.

And protest, of course. Families throughout Los Angeles County are reportedly still welcome to congregate in physically tight-knit clumps so long as they do so under the banner of the radical Black Lives Matter movement.

Some have suggested therefore that families should just switch from regular ol’ trick-or-treating to “protesting door to door”:

We’ll just say they are protesting door to door. Problem solved. — Cliff Snider (@snidercliff1) September 9, 2020

I suggest taking kids door to door protesting and demanding candy in impacted areas. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) September 9, 2020

About to peacefully protest on Halloween — 💙𝕄𝕚𝕒❤ (@MiaPiaRia2) September 9, 2020

Just call Halloween a peaceful protest and it will be ok. — zacharywalker (@zwalkk) September 9, 2020

My kids will be protesting door to door wearing masks. — Wait_4_It 😂🤔😎👉🏼👌🏼 (@waitinginsocal) September 9, 2020

I’ll be handing out candy to all protestert that show up to my house. @GavinNewsom @MayorOfLA since protesting is allowed… — Alex Salazar (@Alex_Salazar_98) September 9, 2020

I’ll be hosting a protest of this “guideline”, bring your customes and we will stay in the streets where people are allowed to do what they want anyways. What a joke. — David Whitbecker (@DWhitbecker) September 9, 2020

Maybe kids dress up and go to the mayors house for a protest? Instead of taking a knee maybe he could hand out candy and they’d all go away. — Hans Bubby (@HansBubby1) September 9, 2020

Just dress up like the protestors and as long as you’re not blocking an intersection, the cops won’t do anything. — SoComplex (@Iam24747867437) September 9, 2020

Just call it a “peaceful protest.” Period. pic.twitter.com/vdXq4hP9Mg — Fukushima Exposed🇨🇦 (@fukushimaexpos2) September 9, 2020

Clever.

What remains unclear is how county officials intend to enforce their draconian guidelines, given as some parents apparently have no intention of abiding by them.

Observe:

I hope they are ready to arrest a whole lot of people. Protesting is okay but kids can’t Trick or Treat ? Over my cold, dead body. Don’t @ me with tour b.s. You will get no response. — Katie Sanoni (@ugogirl1968) September 9, 2020

Good luck with that one in the San Fernando Valley! My kids are going out and I’ll pay the fine. — Granite God (@GraniteGods) September 9, 2020

The county’s announcement comes only days after hundreds of BLM extremists congregated on the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a black suspect, Dijon Kizzee, who’d attacked officers after they’d tried to stop him.

“The encounter … began when two sheriff’s deputies from the South Los Angeles station spotted a man, later identified by the coroner as Kizzee, riding a bicycle in violation of vehicle codes, according to Lt. Brandon Dean,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Deputies attempted to contact Kizzee, but he dropped the bicycle and ran north on Budlong Avenue for a block, with deputies in pursuit, Dean said. Deputies again tried to make contact in the 1200 block of West 109th Place, and Dean said Kizzee punched one of them in the face.”

During the altercation, Kizzee’s jacket dropped to the ground, and a black handgun fell out. When he reportedly tried reaching for it, the officers opened fire, killing him.

Afterward, riots erupted:

Protests erupted in Los Angeles after Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old black man, was shot by police officers from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station. For more US news, click here: https://t.co/ZgEKgqwkep pic.twitter.com/pzjAgRpoZX — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 2, 2020

The scene outside the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s station as people protest the shooting death of Dijon Kizzee. @RepMaxineWaters stopped by to show support for Kizzee’s family and condemned shooting. pic.twitter.com/rYMCLTimtz — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) September 2, 2020

Notice how none of the videos showed officers arresting people. It’s not clear if they’ll respond similarly if and when they encounter trick-or-treating families on Halloween.

Latest posts by Vivek Saxena see all)



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

