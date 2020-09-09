http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rYeHJLCbsI0/

U.S. President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in honor of his work in normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Fox News reported Wednesday.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, submitted the nomination. He praised Trump for his efforts at striving for peace not just in the Middle East but globally as well.

The signing ceremony of the Abraham Accord between Israel and the UAE, which marks the president’s diplomatic success, is set down for September 15 in Washington.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will represent Israel, the Foreign Affairs Minister and the crown prince’s brother, Abdullah bin Zayed will represent the UAE.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News in an exclusive interview.

Tybring-Gjedde, in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, said the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE, as Breitbart News reported. He wrote:

As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.

Also cited in the letter, as reported by Fox News, was the president’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

Tybring-Gjedde, further, praised Trump for withdrawing a large number of troops from the Middle East.

The accolades stand in stark contrast to former President Barack Obama who was widely criticized when he won in 2009 for doing nothing to earn the honor.

The former secretary of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, from 1990-2015, Geir Lundestad, even went so far as to say Obama’s prize was a “mistake.”

This time the committee seems on surer ground, according to Tybring-Gjedde.

“Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter,” he wrote.

Tybring-Gjedde, a member of a conservative-leaning populist party in Norway, told Fox News the nomination is less to do with currying favor with the man in the White House as it is to acknowledge real results in the world of international diplomacy.

“I’m not a big Trump supporter,” he said. “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

The Nobel Peace Prize recipient is determined by a five-person Nobel Committee, which is appointed by the Norwegian Parliament. The winner of the Peace Prize for 2021 will not be announced until October of next year.

