Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday called for due process for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been accused of killing two protesters and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wis.

“We’re waiting for due process. We’re not jumping to a conclusion,” Trump Jr. said during an interview on the TV show Extra. “If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse[‘s shoes], maybe I shouldn’t have been there. He’s a young kid. I don’t want young kids running around the streets with AR-15s. … Maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation — who knows? We all do stupid things at 17.”

“It’s a little beyond stupid,” the show’s host, Rachel Lindsay, replied.

“Really stupid — fine,” Trump Jr. conceded. “But we all have to let due process play out and let due process take its course.”

Trump Jr. appeared on the show to promote his new book, “Liberal Privilege: Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Democrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden’s lead in polls Trump: Harris would be an ‘insult’ as first female president MORE and the Democrats Defense of the Indefensible.”

Trump Jr.’s comments on Rittenhouse came after he was questioned during the interview on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE’s controversial trip to Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, as well as the president’s failure to condemn Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse was charged earlier this month with five criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, after the teen allegedly opened fire during protests after the Blake shooting. Kenosha police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back seven times last month in front of his children.

The attorneys representing Rittenhouse have since claimed that the Illinois teenager was acting in self-defense at the protests.

Updated: 12:16 p.m.

