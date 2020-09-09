https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donaldtrumpjr-kenosha-shooter-rittenhouse/2020/09/09/id/986019

Donald Trump Jr. this week said “we all do stupid things at 17,” when asked about the teenage vigilante who allegedly shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a protest.

During an interview on “Extra,” host Rachel Lindsay asked Trump Jr. why the Trump administration hasn’t been more vocal about Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people and injuring a third with an AR-15-style rifle.

“We’re waiting for due process,” Trump Jr. said. “We’re not jumping to a conclusion. If I put myself in [Kyle Rittenhouse‘s shoes], maybe I shouldn’t have been there. He’s a young kid. I don’t want 17-year-old kids running around the streets with AR-15s. Maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation, who knows? We all do stupid things at 17.”

Lindsay then noted that “it’s a little beyond stupid,” and Trump Jr. replied, “really stupid, fine. But we all have to let due process play out and let due process take its course.”

He also said about the Black Lives Matter movement: “The phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ is obvious. No one in America says anything else.”

Trump Jr. added that he agrees with the phrase, saying, “It’s a very good marketing message, it’s a great catchphase, but that doesn’t back up a lot of the political ideology behind it.”

