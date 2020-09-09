https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f595060c1981470619f271f
Police say Fredrick Elrezz became physically aggressive towards two NSW Corrective Services officers, about 9.30am last Thursday, before biting one on the hand and spitting on the other….
One of President Trump’s key campaign promises in 2016 was that he would pick conservatives to nominate to any opening on the U.S. Supreme Court….
The mirrored walls and queen-size bed inside the rusty Boeing 727 gathering mildew on a landing strip in the U.S. state of Georgia offer a few clues to its owner….
In updated prospectus on Wednesday, Palantir said it has 1.64 billion shares outstanding as of Sept. 1, which indicates a valuation of about $10.5 billion….
Some of the top journalist-activists covering Belarus in English on Twitter are now working for organizations that defend the interests of Western arms manufacturers – with no disclaimer for their fol…