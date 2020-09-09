https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dudes-not-wrong-about-deblasio/

Posted by Kane on September 9, 2020 8:04 pm

Max Rose, a Democrat running for reelection in Staten Island, with a digital ad: “Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City. That’s the whole ad.”

Reaction on twitter…

DeBlasio during his Sandinista stage…

