Another US Government Abuse of Power!

Two weeks ago war hero and triple amputee Brian Kolfage was arrested along with former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and two others for charges related to building a wall on the Southern Border.

The Hill reported during the DNC and only a few days before the RNC the following regarding the arrest of Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and two others:

Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea allegedly defrauded donors of the online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall,” which raised more than $25 million, the office said. The four defendants are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon. TRENDING: Critics Believe Next Phase of the ‘Rolling Coup’ Against President Trump may Involve the US Military “As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. They are facing charges including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The New York Post reported on Kulfage on the same day:

Of course this Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage is accused of pocketing $20,000 a month — and a $100,000 up-front payment — from the viral GoFundMe fundraiser “We Build the Wall,” which launched in 2018 and raised $25 million.

This was all just another massive abuse of power!

Fifteen (15) members from the New York United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) showed up on Brian Kolfage’s doorstep to arrest him on the August 20, 2020.

It took 15 USPIS officers to arrest a triple amputee war hero in a wheelchair!

Of course this all mirrors Andrew Weissmann’s 25 FBI agents that arrested Roger Stone on Mueller trumped up charges.



The USPIS agents looked through his children’s rooms.

On the morning of August 20th at least five cars, all with New York state plates, showed up outside war hero Brian Kolfage’s house. Out came 15 USPIS agents, armed and ready. The agents no doubt thought through their actions on the long drive from New York to Florida. They came prepared with guns, gloves and masks so COVID wouldn’t slow them down.

Three cars slowly came down Kolfage’s street and parked in front of his house. Then suddenly from the other direction, another van pulled into Kolfage’s drive and sped towards his house:

[embedded content]

Next another car races down Kolfage’s drive and agents get out. Then a half dozen or so agents exit their cars from the street and march down his driveway towards his house:

[embedded content]

The USPIS agents never contacted the US Federal Marshals in Florida until Kolfage was loaded in the car. When they went in the house, the agents looked all over, including in the children’s rooms. All the cars at Kolfage’s place driven by the USPIS agents had New York plates and the USPIS agents mentioned they drove all the way from New York.

A Florida US Marshal was overheard telling the the New York USPIS agents at the court house:

Nothing like the state of New York to come down here to Florida and make a political show.”

The Florida Marshals were very upset and told Kolfage:

I don’t agree with the handling of this one bit, it’s 100% political!”

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss came out a short time later and called all the men involved in building the southern border wall fraudsters. These ‘fraudsters’ had claimed all donations for building the wall would be spent on the wall and they had the audacity of paying themselves a small fraction of the proceeds from the donations received for their expenses and work.

Of course no victims of the ‘fraudsters’ abuse were identified or sited in the indictment. (It’s doubtful if anyone who gave to the border wall project gave a damn about Kolfage and others covering their work and expenses.)

Kolfage states:

I’ve taken direct hits from mortars fighting for my country overseas, now I’m taking mortars from a politically corrupted and weaponized judicial system who has made it their #1 goal to target all Trump associates. With reckless regard for the constitution they have set out on a mission to destroy people’s live’s by intimidation through a weaponized mainstream media platform that regurgitates and tries defendants in the court of public opinion before facts are even known. This is not the type of freedom I raised my right hand to defend, this is totalitarianism to take political prisoners. They are coming after us for one reason, we embarrassed them, we proved that Americans wanted border security. ‘We the people’ then built the wall and cut off major human smuggling routes. We showed Americans that we can accomplish the “impossible” with a little good old fashioned hard work. Everything we accomplished went against the tainted beliefs of these socialists from NY who are after us. They want the permanent political class to stay in power. And in order to achieve that they need globalism and open borders to keep the power on their side. When the facts come out over the next few months they are going to have to drop this case; it’s that’s simple, this case is 100% TAINTED by political motivations. That’s why they timed it to the eve of the Republican National Convention, just as Steve Bannon was beginning to advise the Trump Campaign again.

** Please give to Brian’s fund to cover his legal expenses here – Fundly.com/kolfage

