https://justthenews.com/government/congress/fifty-house-republicans-sign-letter-asking-ag-barr-launch-investigation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado and 49 other House Republicans on Thursday urged Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation to identify the people and groups that have fomented violence in U.S. cities and prosecute the perpetrators.

“We write to share our deep concerns regarding the ongoing violence that has gripped American cities and threatened the rule of law across our nation. ANTIFA and other left-wing anarchist groups have unleashed a barrage of totalitarian attacks on our country in recent months, including accosting a sitting U.S. Senator, hijacking peaceful rallies, organizing armed riots, destroying property, burning buildings, stealing livelihoods, and spreading hate,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter.

“It is clear that these individuals are well-funded and supported by a national network of left-wing activists committed to perpetrating violence and furthering anarchy in our streets. As such, we urge you to immediately open an investigation to identify and prosecute all individuals and groups responsible for funding and organizing these terroristic acts that are wreaking havoc on our nation,” the Republican House members wrote.

The letter comes after House Judiciary Committee members Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rep. Buck, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin and Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana earlier this week sent a letter to Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, pressing him to hold a hearing about violence in American cities.

The four Republicans in their Sept. 8 letter called for Nadler to “publicly and forcefully denounce left-wing violent extremism and acknowledge that left-wing violence is neither ‘imaginary’ nor a ‘myth.’”

They also asked that Nadler “Immediately convene a hearing of the Judiciary Committee to examine the civil unrest caused by left-wing violent extremists in Democrat-run cities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

