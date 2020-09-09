http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1xJdDOgq22o/

Americans’ view of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is gradually improving as negative views have decreased over the past few weeks, a Gallup survey released Wednesday showed.

Less than half, or 47 percent, now view the coronavirus pandemic as “getting worse,” down from the 61 percent who said the same in August. The number reached an all-time high at 73 percent in mid-July.

While the negative outlook continues to decrease, a positive outlook of the situation is gradually rising. Thirty percent now say the situation is “getting better” — a five-point jump from the 25 percent who said the same mid-August. Only 15 percent said the situation was “getting better” in July, which coincided with the peak negative outlook of 73 percent. Twenty-three percent of Americans currently believe the coronavirus situation is remaining the same.

The survey also found that worries over contracting the Wuhan virus are slowly lessening:

Slightly fewer Americans also report being worried about contracting the virus. The latest percentage of Americans, 53%, who say they are “very” or “somewhat worried” about falling ill from COVID-19 is down from the 55% to 59% range Gallup has recorded since June. Public concern about the availability of coronavirus tests (35% “very” or “moderately worried”) and hospital services (40%) are also down seven to nine points from their high points over the summer. Neither concern, however, has receded to the lower levels seen in June before the resurgence of cases nationally.

Despite the decreasing negativity, Americans are still embracing coronavirus safety precautions, such as social distancing. Nearly three-quarters indicated that they have practiced social distancing in the last 24 hours.

“From a longer-term perspective, the percentage practicing social distancing has changed little since May after peaking at 92% in late March/early April,” Gallup reported. The percentage of those who say they have “always” or “very often” practiced social distancing has ranged from 73 percent to 79 percent since mid-May.

The overwhelming majority, 92 percent, of Americans also reported using face coverings when leaving their residence in the last week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, expressed disappointment over the lack of masks at President Donald Trump’s rallies, telling CBS This Morning’s Gayle King that ” those are the kinds of things that turn around surges and also prevent us from getting surges.”

“So I certainly would like to see universal wearing of masks,” he added:

The president continues to hold massive rallies where people are not wearing masks, including the president himself. Is it frustrating to you? — @GayleKing Dr. Fauci: “Well, yes, it is. I’ve said that often… I certainly would like to see universal wearing of masks.” pic.twitter.com/y0tCzoMePN — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 9, 2020

Fauci, who did not stress the importance of masks in March, came under fire over the summer while viewing the Washington Nationals’ season opener. Photos show the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director failing to socially distance and hanging his mask over his chin:

And there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc. pic.twitter.com/jdHPzq5HfB — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 24, 2020

