Golden Girls was “revived” with an all-black cast for one night only, with actresses Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard, and Sanaa Lathan acting out scenes from the “Flu Attack” episode of the iconic sitcom. It’s the first episode of Zoom Where It Happens, a weekly live table read series aimed at election education and getting out the vote ahead of the November election.

“Join us for an evening that takes a look back to the sitcoms of yesteryear — Before you could pause your screens or binge watch. We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-black cast of your favorite actresses,” reads the sign up page for the event, which explains how viewers can “make a change during the election.”

“In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!” the page reads.

The actresses, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Alfre Woodard, posted a video on their Instagram accounts which show Ross cast as Rose Nylund, King as Dorothy Zbornak, Lathan as Blanche Devereaux, and Woodward as Sophia Petrillo.

Tuesday’s production of The Zoom Where it Happens partnered with the social justice organization Color of Change. “This event is in partnership with Zoom, and the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change — the nation’s largest online racial justice organization,” reads the sign up page.

The original Golden Girls series ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992, and starred Beatrice Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, and Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo.

