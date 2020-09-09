https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/good-not-thee-michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmers-residence-getting-1-1-million-security-including-8-foot-tall-fence/

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Michigan Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer’s state-owned residence is getting $1.1 million in security upgrades, including an eight-foot-tall perimeter fence.

Whitmer has long questioned the effectiveness of physical barriers, but is asking Michigan taxpayers to foot the bill for a seven-figure project to keep out uninvited guests. The governor’s office confirmed the renovation on Friday, telling the Detroit News that the wall would help “ensure the safety, security, and protection of any sitting governor and the first family.” The renovation will include an electrified fence that Whitmer claims is necessary because of threats she has received.

Whitmer, a Biden surrogate, has attacked the idea of using barriers to prevent illegal immigration. She called President Donald Trump’s border wall “costly and ineffective” in February 2017, nearly a week after suggesting that money for the wall would be better spent elsewhere.