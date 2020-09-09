https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/good-not-thee-michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmers-residence-getting-1-1-million-security-including-8-foot-tall-fence/
Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s residence is getting a $1.1 million face lift including an 8-foot perimeter fence.
The Washington Free Beacon reports:
Michigan Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer’s state-owned residence is getting $1.1 million in security upgrades, including an eight-foot-tall perimeter fence.
Whitmer has long questioned the effectiveness of physical barriers, but is asking Michigan taxpayers to foot the bill for a seven-figure project to keep out uninvited guests. The governor’s office confirmed the renovation on Friday, telling the Detroit News that the wall would help “ensure the safety, security, and protection of any sitting governor and the first family.” The renovation will include an electrified fence that Whitmer claims is necessary because of threats she has received.
Whitmer, a Biden surrogate, has attacked the idea of using barriers to prevent illegal immigration. She called President Donald Trump’s border wall “costly and ineffective” in February 2017, nearly a week after suggesting that money for the wall would be better spent elsewhere.
Whitmer previously complained about President Trump’s efforts to build the wall:
$40 BILLION for the wall. Think how many kids that would educate, how many roads, bridges and pipes it would fix. https://t.co/R9HaqLAsMZ
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 25, 2017
Hmmm … could it be that another elitist Democrat is full of deceit and believes that she is more important than her constituents?