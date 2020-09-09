https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andy-biggs-arizona-unmask-pandemic/2020/09/09/id/986127

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is calling on residents to “unmask” and violate the “oppressive” policies put in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, which he claims have been “worse than the disease itself.”

Biggs tweeted Wednesday:

“Government bureaucrats have taken enough freedoms away from us. No more. #UnMaskArizona.”

He later added:

“It’s time for a new approach in AZ, one that values & protects all life. We must give hope to the public & set forth a plan to reopen the economy & remove oppressive gov’t restrictions. Right now, the cure for COVID-19 has proved worse than the disease itself. #ReOpenArizona.”

Arizona has not issued a statewide mask order, with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey allowing local governments to set policies on face coverings.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and numerous other organizations recommend wearing a mask when out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a spokesperson for Biggs insisted the congressman does not “believe that he knows better, nor does he believe that an organization or study knows what is best for him.”

The spokesperson said Biggs, “along with each of his constituents, should have the freedom to choose what is best for themselves, their families, and their loved ones in any health scenario.”

