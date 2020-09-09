https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-cotton-kelly-loeffler-rioters-you-burn-it-you-buy-it/2020/09/09/id/986128

Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., have rolled out a set of proposed bills to punish rioters in cities around the United States.

The No Catch-and-Release for Rioters Act would make it easier to hold a person who has been accused of looting and rioting before trial.

The Rioting Restitution Act would give “a federal, private, civil cause of action against rioters” who meet the federal definition of a rioter.

The Support Peaceful Protest Act would disqualify federally convicted rioters from receiving virus-related supplemental unemployment benefits.

“Under lenient leftist policies, insurrectionists around the country continue to pillage America’s communities,” Cotton said. “It’s past time we cracked down on their destructive actions. My legislation will incapacitate these rioters to prevent further destruction and increase their penalties, making the punishment fit their crimes.”

Loeffler is facing a challenge from another Trump-backing congressman, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., in an upcoming Senate race.

“American cities, businesses and livelihoods are being destroyed as a result of violent rioters and looters,” Loeffler said. “Enough is enough. The violence must stop, and it’s time to hold these criminals and vandals accountable. This is a strong package of bills that puts us one step closer to ensuring our communities are safe and secure.”

Cotton has been named one of President Donald Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees on a list released Wednesday.

“I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence,” Cotton wrote in a statement. “I will always heed the call of service to our nation.

“The Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law, which the Court does when it invents a right to an abortion, infringes on religious freedom, and erodes the Second Amendment.”

