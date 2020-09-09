https://www.dailywire.com/news/what-is-kamala-harris-proud-of

The shooting of Jacob Blake was the catalyst for the latest explosion of violence, looting, and riots which hit Kenosha, Wisconsin in late August. After poll numbers made it clear that the Democrats could no longer silently ride the violence to victory in November, they pivoted to offer weak condemnation in the form of Joe Biden’s own “good people on both sides” moment.

Regardless of this feckless and vague criticism, the Democrats’ underlying strategy remains in place as they hope to leverage both the violence which continues nightly across America and the destructive lie of systemic police racism to their benefit. As the latest victim at the center of this cynical Venn diagram, Jacob Blake — who was charged on July 6 with felony third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct connected to domestic abuse — has become the Left’s latest obscene political martyr.