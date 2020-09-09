https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/proof-facebook-worked-soros-funded-media-matters-eliminate-pro-trump-conservative-content-platform/

Back in May 2017 The Gateway Pundit first reported on the 2017 David Brock Media Matters Playbook that was accidentally discovered and leaked online.

The Soros-funded Media Matters revealed in this playbook that they have access to the raw data of numerous social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Google, plus the connections and power to influence their understanding on what is and isn’t “fake news.”

Inside the 2017 playbook Media Matters admits they have already secured access to raw data from the tech giants.

"Media Matters has already secured access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites. We have also put in place the technology necessary to automatically mine white nationalist message boards and alt-right communities for our archive. We will now develop technologies and processes to systematically monitor and analyze this unfiltered data."

Media Matters goes on to describe how they found a way to manipulate these social media platforms into thinking that they need their help. In fact, the following excerpt from the #BrockGate document speaks to this concern with precision:

“Out lets that push fake news are completely dependent on Facebook to spread their lies, and ad networks like Google to fund them. Media Matters has unique insight to help fix the problems in this part of the media landscape. After Facebook responded to our campaign by acknowledging the problem of fake news and agreeing to do something about it, we began a dialogue. It became clear form these conversations that Facebook needed our help in fully understanding the problem and identifying concrete solutions. Further, it also became clear that we had information and insight that they didn’t have that was helpful in educating them on the full scope of the problem. For example, Media Matters had a detailed map of the constellation of right-wing Facebook pages that had been the biggest purveyors of fake news – as well as insight into the food chain of fake news and how it was moving through the Facebook ecosystem. Similarly, after Google revised their terms of service in order to prohibit so-called fake news sites from using their advertising network, it was Media Matters that had the information necessary to identify 40 of the worst fake news sites to which this policy applied.”

Facebook then went to work against the top Pro-Trump websites on the internet with tremendous success.

GOP leaders are oblivious to this fact — That the tech giants, with guidance from far left groups, have already eliminated much of the conservative content online today.

In February of 2018 Facebook launched a new algorithm to ensure that conservative news would not spread on their social media platform.

The algorithm change caused President Donald Trump’s engagement on Facebook posts to plummet a whopping 45%.

In contrast, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) did not appear to have suffered a comparable decline in Facebook engagement.

Top conservative Facebook pages with daily traffic in the millions have seen 75% to 95% drop in traffic since the 2016 election.

Young Cons, Western Journalism, SarahPalin.com, Chicks on the Right, Independent Journal Review, Right Wing News, The Gateway Pundit, Infowars (banned completely), Breitbart, Pamela Geller, Laura Loomer (banned), 100% Fed Up, The Drudge Report and several others have seen dramatic loss in traffic and influence.

Facebook uses Soros-funded Poynter to fact-check on their platform — The same group that listed EVERY prominent conservative publisher as fake news.

Facebook has been shutting down traffic to conservative websites since the 2016 election.

In March 2017 Columbia Journalism Review published a study of the 2016 election that found conservatives had abandoned the liberal mainstream media in 2016 and went online and to social media to get their news.

Harvard University published a similar study months later.

This slide shows the online influence map on Facebook before the 2016 election.

(Columbia Journalism Review)

After this study was published Facebook went to work and started censoring conservative content through a series of algorithm changes.

By Summer 2018 this is what the Facebook influence map looked like.

Facebook was on a mission to delete traffic to conservative websites.

Most prominent conservative publishers from the November 2016 election have been hit hard or eliminated.

This is something President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale never took seriously.



Facebook with the guidance of far left groups wiped out President Trump’s top supporters on their platform.

This is a crisis and Republicans need to act on this.

