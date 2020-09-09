https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f5996b0c1981470619f2980
The book available at Australian Coles supermarkets features a stern-looking middle-aged man in a black suit and glasses carrying what appears to be a clipboard full of rules….
Trump trashes Fox News polling on ‘Hannity’, falsely claims he’s leading in swing state polls of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire…
(FOX NEWS) — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has been urged by 100 prominent Orthodox Jewish rabbis across the U.S. to cut ties between the company’s AmazonSmile charitable initiative and the South…
The guidance largely echoes OMB’s memo in describing the type of content that is now disfavored in government training sessions….
96 large fires in California, Oregon and Washington have burned more than 3.4 million acres. The fires have been fueled by a devastating heat wave and high winds on the drought-stricken West Coast….