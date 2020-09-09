https://justthenews.com/world/huge-fire-breaks-out-beirut-port-one-month-after-deadly-explosion?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A large fire erupted Thursday at the Port of Beirut, several weeks after a deadly blast at a the port killed nearly 200 people.

The blaze, the second one this week at the port, created cloud of thick, black smoke that hovered over the city – while flames burned through a warehouse. The Lebanese Army said the fire started where tires and oils are kept at a duty-free market.

Firefighters, ambulances and helicopters all took part in the effort to stop the fire, which is said to be contained to one place with no injuries or deaths reported.

Port Director Bassem al-Qaisi told Voice of Lebanon radio the fire started in a warehouse where barrels of cooking oil were located and spread nearby to where tires were piled.

“It is too early to know if it is the result of heat or some other mistake,” al-Qaissi said, adding that the black smoke was from the burning tires.

The fire has resulted in speculation that the fire could be an attempt to get rid of evidence from last month’s explosion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

