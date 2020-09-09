https://hannity.com/media-room/inclusive-oscars-academy-unveils-new-inclusion-requirements-for-best-picture-nominees/

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO… Hollywood Elites for NOT WATCHING Trump’s Address

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.31.18

Despite their non-stop calls for the President’s impeachment over his “racist” and “democracy destroying” behavior, Hollywood celebrities and liberal elites couldn’t even be bothered to tune-in to Trump’s primetime address to the American people.

The A-list celebrities announced their “resistance” on social media as the President spoke to both Houses of Congress, saying #ImNotWatching and claiming they have “better things to do” than listen to their Commander-in-Chief announce his vision for 2018 and beyond.

I already know the state of the union-ain’t good. Was pretty damn good about a year and a half ago. — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 31, 2018

I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it. #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

Tonight at 9 PM EST, I will be watching “All the President’s Men.” — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 30, 2018

I was told darkness could not exist in the light. But here it is, for everyone to not see.#SOTU — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 31, 2018

The Hollywood boycott comes days after the left-wing activists held their own ‘People’s State of the Union’ featuring actor Mark Ruffalo, filmmaker Michael Moore, and others.

“We’re going to set our sights to continue that work in the next year, and strengthen our bonds and commitments to each other, for long after the Trump era comes to its rightful end,” said Ruffalo. “We ain’t stopping with Trump, OK?”