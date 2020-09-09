https://hannity.com/media-room/inclusive-oscars-academy-unveils-new-inclusion-requirements-for-best-picture-nominees/
AND THE OSCAR GOES TO… Hollywood Elites for NOT WATCHING Trump’s Address
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.31.18
Despite their non-stop calls for the President’s impeachment over his “racist” and “democracy destroying” behavior, Hollywood celebrities and liberal elites couldn’t even be bothered to tune-in to Trump’s primetime address to the American people.
The A-list celebrities announced their “resistance” on social media as the President spoke to both Houses of Congress, saying #ImNotWatching and claiming they have “better things to do” than listen to their Commander-in-Chief announce his vision for 2018 and beyond.
I already know the state of the union-ain’t good. Was pretty damn good about a year and a half ago.
— Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 31, 2018
#ImNotWatching #YouLie #ThisIsNotUs
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 31, 2018
I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it. #SOTU
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018
Tonight at 9 PM EST, I will be watching “All the President’s Men.”
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 30, 2018
#ResistanceMovement pic.twitter.com/F70GDUDjHA
— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 31, 2018
I was told darkness could not exist in the light. But here it is, for everyone to not see.#SOTU
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 31, 2018
The Hollywood boycott comes days after the left-wing activists held their own ‘People’s State of the Union’ featuring actor Mark Ruffalo, filmmaker Michael Moore, and others.
“We’re going to set our sights to continue that work in the next year, and strengthen our bonds and commitments to each other, for long after the Trump era comes to its rightful end,” said Ruffalo. “We ain’t stopping with Trump, OK?”
AND THE OSCAR GOES TO… President Trump’s HILARIOUS Academy Awards Tweet
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.06.18
President Trump took a hilarious swipe at the 90th Academy Awards Tuesday morning, pointing out the shows lackluster ratings and claiming the ceremony’s biggest problems was a “lack of stars” except the President himself, of course.
Trump jabbed the A-list event on social media after industry insiders announced that Hollywood’s biggest night reached its lowest audience ever, with ratings dropping to their worst levels on record.
“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!” Trump quipped.
Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the star-studded event took a nosedive, dropping nearly 20% from last year’s telecast and reaching “an all-time low” of just 26.5 million viewers.