Reassuring C19 on Campus Update, re: students return/beginning since August: ZERO reported C19 hospitalizations among ~26,000 “C19+” students on 29 campuses. Table with refs following. pic.twitter.com/JJMI7dxVaH
— Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) September 8, 2020
26,000 positive Covid tests among college students nationwide — And exactly zero hospitalizations.
Zero. Zip. Nada. And we learned from the CDC last week, that approximately 90% of positive tests are actually dead virus that can’t be transmitted to another person.