https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/inahle-this-fauci/

Posted by Kane on September 9, 2020 2:56 am

26,000 positive Covid tests among college students nationwide — And exactly zero hospitalizations.

Zero. Zip. Nada. And we learned from the CDC last week, that approximately 90% of positive tests are actually dead virus that can’t be transmitted to another person.

Reaction on twitter…

