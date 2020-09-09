https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/irs-announces-it-will-offer-spanish-language-1040-tax-form?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that in a first for the federal agency it will offer tax filers the option of using a 1040 tax form in the Spanish language.

The 1040 tax form for 2020 will also give people an option to note if they would prefer to be contacted in a language besides English.

“We are continually increasing the information and services available in other languages as well as expanding our interpreter services so that we can interact in a more respectful manner with taxpayers in their most comfortable language,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “We expect to continue these important efforts as we work to earn the trust and respect of every American.”

The agency in its press release highlighted a variety of efforts to assist people in languages other than English, some of which include that “many of the pages on the IRS.gov site are now available in seven languages and basic tax information is newly available in 20 languages on IRS.gov.”

