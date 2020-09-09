https://www.theepochtimes.com/irs-up-to-9-million-people-should-claim-stimulus-checks_3493451.html

The IRS said it will notify 9 million Americans who may be eligible for a federal stimulus check but who haven’t claimed the payment yet.

It mainly applies to people who don’t usually file income tax returns, said the IRS on Tuesday, adding that those people will have until Oct. 15 to register on the IRS’s website and use its non-filer tool to receive the payments by the end of 2020.

According to the IRS, around 160 million taxpayers have received the payments of up to $1,200, which were approved under the CARES Act that was passed in March. They were designed to offset the economic impact of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic.

“The IRS has made an unprecedented outreach effort to make sure people are aware of their potential eligibility for an Economic Impact Payment this year,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. “Millions who don’t normally file a tax return have already registered and received a payment. We are taking this extra step to help Americans who may not know they could be eligible for this payment or don’t know how to register for one. People who aren’t required to file a tax return can quickly register on IRS.gov and still get their money this year.”

The agency said an estimated 9 million non-filers will receive a letter.

“The letter, officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A, is written in English and Spanish and includes information on eligibility criteria and how eligible recipients can claim an Economic Impact Payment on IRS.gov. The mailing, which will begin around September 24, will be delivered from an IRS address,” the IRS added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

