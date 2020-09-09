https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/time-president-trump-nominated-nobel-peace-prize-list-many-foreign-policy-successes/

This is long overdue. President Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday.



It should have happened years ago.

President Trump’s foreign policy successes are extensive.

During his tenure President Trump has:

** Despite President Obama saying that ISIS will be around for a generation, these murderers and terrorists in the Middle East were decimated over the President’s first year in office. Both Syria and Iraq declared victory over ISIS and due to President Trump’s resolve, less than 1,000 ISIS fighters remained two years later

** Met with the Pope, leaders of 50 Muslim countries and Israeli and European leaders in his first trip abroad. He demanded that the Muslim leaders remove radicals from their countries.

** Refused sending Pakistan security assistance in the millions due to the Pakistani’s harboring terrorists

** Stopped an Obama last minute $221 million transfer to Palestine and cut aid to Palestinians in half.

** Became the first US President and foreign leader to dine in China’s Forbidden City since the founding of modern China.

** Exposed North Korean tyrant Kim Jong UN and his weak regime. Held peace talks with the Communist tyrant and became the first US President to step foot in North Korea

** Took on China and its limitless ambitions for global dominance

** Exposed China’s dangerous and unchecked industrial scale espionage apparatus in the West

** Eliminated the ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi

** Withdrew from Iran deal and immediately began the process of re-imposing sanctions that had been lifted or waived

** Eliminated notorious Iranian terror leader Qasam Suleimani

** Imposed strong sanctions on Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro and his inner circle

** Strengthened NATO and held its members accountable

** Took on Russian oil dominance in Europe

** Made US an energy exporter and diminished its reliance on foreign energy

** Moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

** Created new Cuba policy that enhanced compliance with U.S. law and held the Cuban regime accountable for political oppression and human rights abuses

** Withdrew US troops from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan

** Brokered deal between Taliban and Afghan officials

** Brokered historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

** Brokered historic peace deal between Kosovo and Serbia

** Helped win U.S. bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

FOX News reported:

Just weeks after helping to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, lauded Trump for his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide. “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News in an exclusive interview. Tybring-Gjedde, in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, said the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE. “As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

President Trump made the world safer by taking on tyrants, eliminating murderers and instituting policies that promote lasting peace. Acknowledgement of his accomplishments is long overdue.

