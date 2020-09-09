https://www.outkick.com/jason-whitlock-on-tucker-carlson-white-liberals-are-running-up-bills-on-black-peoples-credit-cards/

Outkick partner Jason Whitlock appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News this evening. The primary topic of conversation was Jessica Krug, the George Washington University professor who canceled herself after revealing that she was a white woman masquerading as black.

Whitlock said that white liberal branding is extremely effective and clears them of bigoted behavior. “White liberals are going out on a black person’s credit card, and running up a bunch of charges, charging up a bunch of things, that we have to pay the bill for,” Whitlock said. “They’re doing it in our name. This is crazy.”

