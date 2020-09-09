https://noqreport.com/2020/09/09/jeremy-boreing-you-cant-expect-to-win-a-cultural-battle-if-you-dont-engage-in-the-culture-itself/

America has been in the midst of a culture war for at least six decades. The left often denies this because to acknowledge it means exposing their plans while the right often ignores it in hopes that political solutions will slow the decimation of our values at a cultural level. But what often gets labeled as “progressive” is the manifestation of Cultural Marxism that continues to push us down an immoral, anti-faith, and anti-American path. It’s no wonder there is a growing number of Americans, particularly among our youth, who have embraced the post-truth society in which gender is fluid, pre-born babies are removable appendages, and equality of opportunity is superseded by equality of results.

I had the pleasure of speaking with The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing in an interview that premiered on Freedom First Network. In it, he illuminated what he believes is the most important hole that conservatives and Christians need to fill in America today.

“The most dramatic need that needs to be filled is for conservatives and Christians to engage in culture,” he said. “The great lie of the religious right in the 80s was that we could remove ourselves from the culture completely because we didn’t like the direction in which it was trending, that we could sort of become a culture unto ourselves by emulating all the things that they do, only doing it much worse than they do it.”

As conservatives, our focus on political solutions to cultural problems has turned culture against us. To be more specific, we have generally sought to mandate morality and common sense rather than appeal to the hearts and minds of those who have been sucked into Cultural Marxist ideologies.

Boreing continued. “That failed experiment, I think, is as responsible for where we are today as is the left. You can’t expect to win a cultural battle if you don’t engage in the culture itself.”

There is a clear difference between complaining about what’s happening culturally and actually engaging in the culture that is rapidly changing before our eyes. For example, we can complain all day about how radically slanted Hollywood has become with the vast majority of things they pump out as entertainment, but many of us then turn to Netflix or Disney+ to fill our evenings after a long day of lambasting leftists in Tinseltown on Twitter. Where are the conservatives who could be working together to create alternative entertainment options?

“What conservatives are very good at is commentating on the culture, being critical of the culture, reporting on the culture,” Boreing said. “What we’re terrible at is actually engaging with and creating culture.”

This isn’t something that has only sprung up recently. We’ve been engaged in this battle since the 1960s, but we’ve missed opportunities to guide culture by allowing the left to control the arenas in which culture is pushed forward. The education, media, and entertainment systems within our country are almost exclusively operated and propagated by leftists. By the time most children become adults, they’ve already been heavily indoctrinated into a progressive mindset that leaves them open to Neo-Marxist philosophies. Conservatives then try to sway them with logic and reason after these people have been indoctrinated, but it’s already too late for many if not most. By the time we try to reach them with blog posts, videos, Tweets, or even direct conversations, they’ve already become fully invested in their manufactured leftist principles.

“The left engaged in a 50-year plan to undermine our fundamental institutions and take over the country, and they did it with a smile on their face—except when they didn’t—and they did it by engaging directly in culture until they were the culture,” Boreing said.

Conservatives can complain incessantly about how backwards modern culture has become, but until we get our hands dirty and engage in creating culture, our arguments will fall on deaf ears.

Listen to the whole interview on the latest NOQ Report Podcast.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

