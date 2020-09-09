https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/09/jta-falsely-claims-soros-was-holocaust-victim-not-daniel-greenfield/

Maybe there was a time when “explainers” were legitimate. But today explainers exist almost entirely to advocate a point of view under the guise of providing background. Every time you seen an “explainer” it’s an editorial that pretends to be explaining something.

And that’s the case with JTA’s defense of George Soros.

Among the rest of the lazy spin by Ben Sales is this false claim that, “Another conspiracy theory falsely claims that Soros was a Nazi collaborator. In reality he was in hiding under a fake name with a Hungarian bureaucrat, and was once taken along with him on a survey of Jewish property under the Nazi occupation. He was a child at the time and is a survivor of the Holocaust, not a perpetrator. “

Whom are you going to believe, Ben Sales or George Soros?

“My understanding is that you went out with this protector of yours who swore that you were his adopted godson, went out, in fact, and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews,” Steve Kroft asked the radical billionaire. “Yes, that’s right. Yes,” Soros admitted, nodding his head.

Ben Sales, the JTA, and every media hack going to bat for George Soros is trying to deny what anyone can see and hear on video.

And not just once.

Soros told Adam Smith’s Money World, a PBS series, “I actually went with him and we took possession of these large estates.”

Note the “we”.

The really damning thing is why Soros went along. He wasn’t “hiding out” by going to hang out with Nazi collaborators.

Tivadar Soros, the billionaire’s father, revealed that, “The following week the kind-hearted Baufluss, in an effort to cheer the unhappy lad up, took him off with him to the provinces. At the time he was working in Transdanubia, west of Budapest, on the model estate of a Jewish aristocrat, Baron Moric Kornfeld. There they were wined and dined by what was left of the staff. George also met several other ministry officials, who immediately took a liking to the young man, the alleged godson of Mr Baufluss. He even helped with the inventory. Surrounded by good company, he quickly regained his spirits.” This matches Soros’ description elsewhere of the period as the “most exciting time of my life”.

Does that sound like the words of a survivor or a perpetrator?

Unlike the JTA, I’m not offering you an explainer. Read and listen to the words of George Soros and his father and decide for yourself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

