The internal polls must be bad for Biden because he left his Delaware basement and headed to Michigan on Wednesday.

Biden, who openly supported NAFTA, will be speaking at an event in the Detroit suburb of Warren and will reportedly propose a new policy aimed at tackling “offshoring.”

As Biden arrived in Michigan, he was greeted by a crowd of….Trump supporters!

Trump supporters waved American flags and Trump 2020 flags chanting, “Four more years! Four more years!”

WATCH:

As Joe Biden arrives in Michigan he’s greeted by a crowd of… Trump supporters! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rll1lejiYz — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 9, 2020

2 events less than 24 hours apart.

Spot the difference.

Joe Biden snooze fest:

Trump rally in North Carolina:

