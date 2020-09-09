http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-VHuEVnilXg/

Joe Biden claimed President Donald Trump is “trying to do away with all health care in America” during a speech in Michigan Wednesday.

Biden regularly garbled words as he read them from a teleprompter at a General Motors plant in Warren.

He claimed the trade “diffi-deficit” is at an all-time high. Moments later, Biden trailed off while trying to say the phrase “pharmaceutical industry.” He attacked Big Pharma for raising prices on “prescription jugs.”

Biden having a hard time pronouncing words in his speech today. “Trade diffi-deficit”

“Pharmaceutical indusse”

“Prices on prescription jugs” Says Trump is “trying to do away with all health care in America.” pic.twitter.com/YV4vli48zR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 9, 2020

Then Biden claimed, without evidence, that the incumbent president is “trying to do away with all health care in America.”

During another part of the speech, Biden seemed to have trouble reading his prepared remarks:

.@JoeBiden: “He promised his admin would enforce every last buy-in American provision… and what makes his wild claims and hopes—he now hopes we don’t notice what he said, or won’t remember. And when he does follow through, or doesn’t do—when follow through, the exact opposite.” pic.twitter.com/EF4VP6QN9P — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 9, 2020

He said Trump “makes his wild claims and hopes—he now hopes we don’t notice what he said, or won’t remember. And when he does follow through, or doesn’t do—when follow through, the exact opposite.”

Later in the speech, Biden needed three attempts to successfully pronounce the word “previously.”

“Reshore jobs that have that have been prais—that have presently been sent–previously been sent overseas…” “These two steps, on top of my plans to close each and every one of the tup—Trump loopholes that have created, he created in 2017 with his tax cut…” pic.twitter.com/CFwpHuQwCe — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 9, 2020

Near the end of his address, he expressed his excitement to drive a non-gas-powered Corvette, but his wording was indecipherable, sounding like: “I can’t wait to get a zed behind that all-electric Corvette.”

“Retool factories that are suggesting—they’re struggling to compete. The U.S. autobill—automobile industry will set up expanding the capacity, in the U.S., not China, to lead the world in clean energy vehicles. I can’t wait to get a zed behind that all-electric Corvette.” pic.twitter.com/0bMXQI7yK7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 9, 2020

