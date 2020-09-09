https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/johnzogby-poll-newsmaxtv-joebiden/2020/09/09/id/986113

John Zogby, founder of the Zogby International poll, told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s performance in the recent poll he conducted of Black voters “could spell some real trouble” for the former vice president.

Zogby said that in his poll, “Donald Trump got 9%, which is lower than a Democrat normally gets, slightly lower, that was in 2016. Five percentage points of those numbers hold at fourteen percent, that could spell some real trouble for Biden… in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, North Carolina.”

He added, “So, I’m gonna watch that number, I’m watching the 81% that Biden has in the poll, that is extremely low for a Democrat. Hillary Clinton, who lost those states that I just mentioned in 2016, still got 89%. Nowhere near [former President] Barack Obama’s 93% and 96%, respectively, but the 81% for Biden, he’s got some deal closing to do.”

