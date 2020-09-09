https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-behar-says-she-wont-trust-the-covid-19-vaccine-until-ivanka-trump-takes-it-dont-fall-for-it

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said she doesn’t trust a COVID-19 vaccine that may be released to the public by November, and she won’t take it unless President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, does, according to The Hill.

The Trump administration has been working to get a vaccine approved and distributed by the end of the year through a public-private partnership initiative called Operation Warp Speed. Behar pointed to the amount of time it took for other vaccines to be developed as reason for concern.

“[Trump] will push anything to get reelected,” Behar said. “Don’t fall for it, and by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

“Under Operation Warp Speed, we’re producing a vaccine in record time,” the president said at a rally in North Carolina. “This is a vaccine that we’re going to have very soon, very, very soon. By the end of the year, but much sooner than that perhaps.”

“As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America — in case we don’t know this because I looked all this up for you — the mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took 20 years, and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries,” Behar said on ABC on Wednesday morning. “It was developed initially in 1796, when they started to think about it, and it became useful in the 1950s. OK?” she added of the smallpox vaccine. “It is not a simple thing to do.” “He will push anything to get reelected,” she added later, referring to President Trump. “Don’t fall for it, and by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted states to be prepared for a vaccine as early as the end of October, although that doesn’t necessarily mean one will be approved by then. Several U.S. companies, and others around the world, are working on a vaccine.

An AstraZeneca vaccine trial was recently halted due to an unexplained illness in the trial that may or may not be related to the vaccine.

“As part of the ongoing randomized, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data,” an AstraZeneca statement read. “This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.”

